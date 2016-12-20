Trump Eyes Bush Official For U.S. Trade Post

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump may be considering Jovita Carranza, who worked in President George W. Bush’s administration, for a position as U.S. Trade representative.
Trump was set to meet with Carranza at his home in Florida on Tuesday. Carranza served as deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration under Bush.
Trump is also meeting with businessman Luis Quinonez, who runs a company with military and health care ties. Quinonez is said to be under consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary.
With just a handful of Cabinet posts to fill, Trump is facing some criticism for a lack of diversity in his senior team, which currently includes no Hispanics. The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials said Tuesday that it was “deeply concerned” at the lack of Hispanics considered for top jobs.
Carranza was a member of Trump’s Hispanic advisory council during the campaign. Click here for the latest information in Campaign 2016.
