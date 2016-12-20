Police Break Down Miami Search Area, Suspect At Large

December 20, 2016 12:37 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  Police have broken down a perimeter they set up through Miami street in search of suspects.

Police were seen Tuesday in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 71st Street around noon while the perimeter was up.

The perimeter appeared to be connected to three suspects reported on the loose.

Officers were able to take two of the suspects into custody. At last check, one of the suspects remained at large.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

