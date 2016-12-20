No. 11 Miami Women Keep Coppin State Winless, 75-35

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team continued their impressive start to the season on Monday.
Adrienne Motley and Erykah Davenport scored 15 points apiece, and No. 11 Miami outscored Coppin State 16-2 in the fourth quarter for a 75-35 victory in the Miami Holiday Tournament.
Jessica Thomas banked in a 3 to give Miami a 12-0 lead and the Hurricanes cruised after making their first seven field-goal attempts. Miami built a 39-23 halftime lead after Motley, Davenport and Emese Hof combined for 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting.
Miami led 59-33 after three quarters and held Coppin State to one free throw at the 6:18 mark of the fourth and another with 34 seconds left.
Davenport, who’s career-high is 16 points, scored her 15th point with 7:46 left in the third and only played 18 minutes for Miami (10-1). She was 6 of 7 from the floor and Motley hit three of Miami’s nine 3-pointers.
Keena Samuels scored eight points for Coppin State (0-9), which is off to its worst start since the 2008-09 team also lost nine in a row. The Eagles finished that season strong, going 12-4 in MEAC play and reaching the NIT.
Miami coaches wore holiday sweaters for the game.
