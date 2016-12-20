Miami-Dade Police Searching For Man Accused Of Sexual Battery & Car Theft

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are trying to find Calvin Thomas, a man suspected of sexually battering a woman in her 20s early Monday morning and then stealing her car.

“Calvin Thomas has a violent history,” said Det. Robin Pinkard.

In the Monday case, Thomas is accused of preying on a woman in her 20s near NW 95 Street and NW 21 Avenue around 2:30 in the morning.

“The victim was sexually battered and her vehicle was taken from her,” Pinkard said.

Police believe Thomas is likely driving around in that car – a 2004 grey Mitsubishi.

CBS4 News did some digging into Thomas’ past.

He’s done numerous stints in prison for charges that include attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12 to 15 years of age and false imprisonment.

Codd also learned that in 2002 Thomas was arrested for armed sexual battery on a 16-year-old girl and he told investigators at that scene that he is HIV positive.

Miami-Dade police say Thomas is homeless and often frequents the area of NW 71 Street and 33 Avenue. Police want to give him a new home – a jail cell.

“If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, we urge them to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers, but do not approach him because he does have a violent history,” Pinkard said.

If you know where Calvin Thomas is, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.