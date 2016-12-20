Mayock On Dolphins: “Adam Gase Deserves A Lot Of Credit For Improving Tannehill”

NFL Network Analyst, Mike Mayock joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins surprising season turnaround. They discuss Mayock’s praise for the Dolphins, head coach Adam Gase and the front office.
On Dan Marino’s confidence in Matt Moore- “I spoke with Marino before the game and asked him about Matt Moore. He told me that he’s going to be fine and that the coaches truly believed in him.”
On Adam Gase’s season- “It was looking pretty ugly early. I was thinking this was going to be a real tough year for Adam Gase. They deserve all the credit in the world for turning the season around. Chris Grier too, him and Gase have done a great job this year. I look at Adam and even though he’s the youngest coach in the NFL, I see an old soul. He’s an old school guy, he’s very honest with his players and they respond to that.”
On Gase’s reputation with quarterbacks- “Every QB that Adam Gase has been around, Tebow and Manning and Cutler, all 3 of those guys played great with Gase. It’s really interesting with Tannehill. His yards per pass are going up. He looked real confident before the injury. Adam Gase deserves a lot of credit for improving Tannehill and I believe he’ll continue to improve next season.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook