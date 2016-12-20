Margot Robbie Gets Hitched In Secret Ceremony Down Under

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSMiami) – Actress Margot Robbie is apparently off the market and responded to wedding rumors by giving the finger on Instagram – her ring finger!
Robbie, who most recently played Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, posted a picture of a diamond ring on her ring finger. She reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Tom Ackerley in a secret ceremony in her native Australia.
Robbie is best known for her roles in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Suicide Squad.”
According to Entertainment Tonight, Robbie was photographed earlier this month arriving at the Gold Coast Airport wearing a t-shirt that read, “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under.”
The couple first struck up a romance in 2013 when they met on the set of the WWII drama Suite Francaise. Ackerley was third assistant director.