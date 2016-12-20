Fort Lauderdale Man Facing Child Porn Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday faced with nearly a dozen child pornography charges.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Sawyers was arrested on November 29th at his home in Fort Lauderdale following an investigation by a special task force created to capture people who commit internet crimes against children.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Sawyers admitted to having child pornography on his home computer when police served a search warrant at his home. A forensic examination of his computer also revealed he had at least ten pornographic videos of young children engaging in sexual acts, according to the affidavit.
Sawyers was charged with ten counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.