Fort Lauderale Gets A New Police Chief

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The city of Fort Lauderdale is getting a new police chief.
Assistant Chief Rick Maglione will serve as Interim Police Chief for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department starting January 1st.
Maglione is taking over for outgoing Police Chief Frank Adderley who is leaving on December 31st for a position with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
“Rick Maglione has served the City of Fort Lauderdale with distinction for 24 years,” said City Manager Lee Feldman on Tuesday. “We are confident he will do an outstanding job as Interim Police Chief protecting life and property and ensuring the safety and protection of our residents and visitors.”
Maglione, who has been with the department since 1992, will oversee the city’s fully accredited Police Department which includes more than 500 sworn officers.
While he serves as interim police chief, city officials will be searching for a permanent police chief.
“The position of Fort Lauderdale Police Chief is essential to building community and preserving the health and welfare of our City, and the permanent appointment will have a lasting impact on our neighbors and visitors,” said Feldman. “To that end, the process will be carried out with deliberate and thoughtful consideration.”