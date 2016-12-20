Facebook Now Lets You Video Chat With 6 People At Once

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Facebook is launching a group video chat feature as part of its Messenger app.
You can invite your friend and see up to six people at a time during the chat.
As many as 50 people can listen and join in by sending messages, stickers, and emojis.
The way it works is you’ll need the latest version of Facebook’s Messenger app. Once you’re in it, you can jump into an existing group conversation or create one. Tap on the video icon on the top right of your screen to enter the video chat. From there, those in the group will be notified and the chatting can begin.
You can even add some extra flare to your conversation by adding a mask. Just click on mask icon at the top right of your screen.
Facebook says 245 million people make video calls in messenger every month.