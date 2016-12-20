Drivers Rewarded With Gift Cards For Doing The Right Thing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Some unsuspecting drivers who may have thought they were getting pulled over for a traffic ticket, got something else instead – a gift card.

Miami Beach police officers spent the morning pulling over drivers who were doing the right thing and as a reward they received a $25 gift card instead of a ticket.

“It’s just our way of showing the public that we are a team and not everything is bad. Somethings are good,” explained Robert Jenkins, President of the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police.

The gift card traffic stop enforcement was created by the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police and Miami Beach Police in celebration of the holiday season.

“It’s the second year we’ve done this in a row,” said Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. “We hope to make this a long standing tradition in the community. In this case, we are stopping people for doing the right thing. Pedestrian safety is a huge component. So many people lose their lives due to traffic related crashes each year so we are pulling people over for stopping at the crosswalk for people.”

Those who did stop and were rewarded were quite pleased.

“Better to get this surprise than another surprise,” said Jackie from Hollywood.

“I always stop for pedestrians because I”m a pedestrian myself,” said Justine from Miami Beach.

Michelle from Miami said she couldn’t figure out what she had done wrong when she was pulled over. “What could it be, what could I have done? I was going slow enough. It’s a really sweet gift. It really is and I really feel they give us a gift every day for protecting our streets so I’m very grateful. Thank you.”

Officers handed out $625 worth of gift cards to those who followed the rules of the road.