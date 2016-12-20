Deputy Suffers Concussion After Fighting Suicidal Man

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A deputy is recovering Tuesday night after being attacked during a confrontation with a man threatening suicide in New Port Richey.

The entire incident was caught on the Deputy Thomas Garmon’s body camera.

It took less than 15 seconds from the moment he got out of his car for things to explode.

“Hey, what are you doing there? Hey, get on the ground! Hey, get on the ground right now!” Garmon could be heard on the video.

Garmon was checking on a report of a suicidal man who was threatening to stab himself with Christmas decorations and wanted to get shot by deputies.

But as soon as Garmon showed up, the man pushed a woman and ran.

“Our deputies every day respond to very dangerous situations. They put their lives on the line. They engage in physical conflict with people who hate law enforcement or are involved in criminal activity,” said Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Jenkins.

Deputy Garmon’s Taser didn’t work on the man, later identified Xzyavion Williams, because he had a heavy jacket on.

Williams tried to get away, but when he couldn’t make it over a fence. He charged the deputy and the two wrestled to the ground.

Even with two more deputies helping. Williams was still fighting for several minutes.

During the struggle investigators say Williams kneed Garmon in the side of the head.

Doctors say the deputy got a concussion.

“The problem with a concussion is that there are potentially long standing effects associated with that so we hope to get him back as quickly as possible. But we aren’t going to rush his return until doctors say it’s OK,” Jenkins said.

In the video, others can be heard saying that Williams doesn’t need to go to jail, he just needs help.