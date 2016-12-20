Boston Company Voluntarily Recalls Baby Strollers

December 20, 2016 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Baby Stroller Recall, Recall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-based baby products company is voluntarily recalling 29,000 strollers over concerns that they may inadvertently fold during use, potentially endangering a child.

Aria Child Inc. announced Tuesday it is recalling older models of the GB Qbit stroller manufactured between March 2015 and March 2016.

An Aria Child spokesman says the company has received reports of children receiving minor bumps and bruises as a result of the stroller inadvertently folding. No serious injuries were reported.

In a separate issue, the company also received reports of caregivers pinching their hands while lifting the stroller from a folded, but unlocked position.

The company is replacing the strollers at no charge.

The strollers in question are no longer available at retailers.

The following five model numbers are affected by this recall. All of the impacted model numbers begin with the prefix “10AW1G.”

10AW1G-AQU2U (aqua)
10AW1G-WHT2U (white)
10AW1G-CHA4U (charcoal)
10AW1G-RAS2U (raspberry)
10AW1G-CIR5U (citrus)

Consumers can go to the company website for information about the recall or call 1-888-591-5540 from 8 am-5 pm EST.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays
South Florida Holiday Homes

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia