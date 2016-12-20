Best Bars In Miami To Ring In 2017

The Mighty
2224 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
(305) 570-4311
www.themightymiami.com
The Mighty boasts not just premium craft beer and cocktails, but also ‘great food and excellent service’. They are known for their signature sausages which include ones such as spicy chicken & cheese and free range rabbit sausage. New Year’s parties there are always a blast with complimentary champagne toasts at midnight, discounted drinks and festive photo booths. For more information on this bar and what they have to offer follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Barracuda Bar & Grill
3035 Fuller St.
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 918-9013
www.barracudabargrill.com
Located in Coconut Grove, this lively bar is a great place to enjoy New Years. Not only do they offer craft bears, wine, champagne and even sake, but they also have tons of bar games from pool to darts and beer pong. They also have tv’s throughout the bar, a jukebox and live music. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for their latest specials and New Year’s plans.
Blackbird Ordinary
729 S.W. 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 671-3307
www.blackbirdordinary.com
For whiskey and tequila fans, this bar is the perfect place to spend New Year’s as they offer an extensive selection of both. They also offer hand crafted cocktails that are made with local ingredients and a wide selection of beers. This bar is strictly 21 and over and is open until 5 a.m. Check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information and updates.
Foxhole Bar
1218 14th Court
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-3511
www.foxholebar.com
Opened in 2011, Foxhole is considered the ‘first speakeasy bar of South Beach’. They offer a variety of drinks at great prices as well as local DJ’s for entertainment. Additionally, they also have a dartboard, pool table and jukebox to keep patrons entertained. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more info on this bar and the latest drink specials.
Repour Bar
1650 James Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 913-1000
www.repourbar.com
Owned by local South Florida resident Issac Grillo in 2015, this laid back cocktail lounge is a great place to spend New Year’s. They offer some of the best cocktails in Miami, which all are made from local and fresh ingredients. From their tropical ‘Cabin by the Sea’ to the inventive ‘Beta Carrotini’ there is sure to be a cocktail for every taste on their menu. Be sure to find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on their New Year’s specials.
