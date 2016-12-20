Best Bars In Miami To Ring In 2017

Looking for a fun place to bring in 2017? Visit one of these fun bars in Miami this New Year’s eve. Each bar has it’s own special offerings from unique cocktails to entertaining bar games. There’s a little something for everyone at each of these Miami bars to make ringing in 2017 a good time.

The Mighty 2224 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33145

(305) 570-4311

www.themightymiami.com The Mighty boasts not just premium craft beer and cocktails, but also ‘great food and excellent service’. They are known for their signature sausages which include ones such as spicy chicken & cheese and free range rabbit sausage. New Year’s parties there are always a blast with complimentary champagne toasts at midnight, discounted drinks and festive photo booths. For more information on this bar and what they have to offer follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Barracuda Bar & Grill 3035 Fuller St.

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 918-9013

www.barracudabargrill.com Located in Coconut Grove, this lively bar is a great place to enjoy New Years. Not only do they offer craft bears, wine, champagne and even sake, but they also have tons of bar games from pool to darts and beer pong. They also have tv’s throughout the bar, a jukebox and live music. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for their latest specials and New Year’s plans.

Blackbird Ordinary 729 S.W. 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 671-3307

www.blackbirdordinary.com For whiskey and tequila fans, this bar is the perfect place to spend New Year's as they offer an extensive selection of both. They also offer hand crafted cocktails that are made with local ingredients and a wide selection of beers. This bar is strictly 21 and over and is open until 5 a.m. Check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information and updates.