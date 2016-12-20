Attempted Armed Robbery Of Armored Truck Turns Fatal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – The FBI is investigating a fatal shootout outside a bank in Homestead on Tuesday.

It happened fast.

“Maybe eight shots – ‘pow, pow, pow,'” said Lavell Denard.

There was no question that shots were being fired.

Denard said he was “running and ducking and looking around to see where the gunshots were coming from.”

They were coming from the front of a TD Bank at 2495 NE 8th Street in Homestead.

Inside the bank, a woman said after hearing the shots. Her immediate attention went to a little boy.

“My main concern was to get the kid out the bank out the back door,” the woman said.

Customers had no idea what was going on and immediately started calling family members.

Outside, Denard saw everything go down.

“And we saw the guys shooting having a shootout with the armor guys. They were coming out the bank so they were firing back-and-forth,” he recalled.

Homestead Police believe two men were trying to rob an armored Garda truck.

“One of the armored guys got hit. He was injured like up in his upper area,” Denard said.

Jones was able to confirm that an armored truck employee was hit.

One robber died at the scene, while the other took off in a red SUV.

They caught up with him on the Florida Turnpike near SW 152nd Street. He was taken to the hospital.

Denard snapped a picture of scene at the TD Bank as he and others in the area immediately rushed in to help the guard. There were a lot of people around.

“Remember this happened at roughly 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Many people in the area, but we’re asking is if anybody observed what occurred or has information as to what occurred here, please contact the Homestead Police Department,” said Det. Fernando Morales.

Witnesses said they’re amazed no one else was injured considering the amount of people in the area and the amount of shots fired.

“It’s just crazy to hear that kind of stuff going on in broad daylight with people going to the Sonic, people going in and out of the bank,” Denard said.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.