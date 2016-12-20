After Amazing Turnaround, Dolphins Playoff Hopes Now Riding On Matt Moore

December 20, 2016 4:54 PM
Miami Dolphins, NFL

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – One of the most important positions in all of sports is the quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins have been very fortunate over the past several years to have one of the best, if not the best backup quarterback in the NFL as an insurance policy.

Last week the Dolphins had to cash in that policy when starting QB Ryan Tannehill went down with a sprained ACL and MCL in his left knee.

Cue Matt Moore, who has been with Miami since 2011.

The Dolphins drafted Tannehill in 2012 and started him immediately.  He hadn’t missed a single game since being drafted until last weekend.

Fortunately, Moore filled in quite nicely, throwing a career high four touchdowns in a runaway win over the New York Jets.

CBS4’s Kim Bokamper sat down with Moore at the Dolphins Training Facility and picked his brain about his career, being thrust into a starting role during a playoff race and becoming a father in the middle of one of the craziest weeks of his life.

