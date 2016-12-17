Driver Extricated By Firefighters After Slamming Into School Bus

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Speed is believed to have played a factor in a severe crash involving a school bus in Pembroke Pines.

Video captured late Friday afternoon from Pembroke Wireless, a Metro PCS authorized dealer at 6776 Pembroke Road, showed the moments a minivan lost control and struck the back of a bus.

The bus and several other vehicles were stopped at a red light at the corner of 68th Avenue, just east of the turnpike overpass. Witnesses said the minivan, however, was not slowing down.

“He must have been going 40 or 50 and hit that bus head-on to get that wrecked,” said Brandon Alonso, a store employee.

The minivan received significant front-end damage.

Alonso was the only person inside the store and heard the loud crash. Two other cars were also damaged.

“There was like three to four cars,” he said. “One of the cars had a baby in them because I saw a woman come out with her baby.”

(Video Courtesy: Pembroke Wireless)

Bystanders quickly turned their attention on the yellow school bus carrying four high school students from South Broward.

“A couple people tried to help the kids on the bus, ’cause the bus on the back was leaking fluids right next to the smoking car,” he said. “So they just tried to get the kids out of the bus real quick.”

Before first responders could arrive, a tow truck driver provided what may have been life-saving help.

“The van was smoking a lot and the tow truck was right next to the accident, and (the driver) brought out a fire extinguisher to blow out the smoke before it got worse,” Alonso added.

It proved enough because Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue needed time using the jaws of life to pull the minivan driver out. He was placed on a stretcher with unknown injuries.