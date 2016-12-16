Deadly I-95 Crash Snarls Morning Rush Commute

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A fatal accident on I-95 early Friday morning forced the closure of the highway and snarled traffic for hours Friday morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Willie Hill, who was on a scooter, was hit by Chevy Cruze in the northbound lanes on the Stirling Road overpass. The impact sent Hill, 47, flying off the bike. He was then run over by an 18-wheeler, his scooter was pinned under the truck.
A third vehicle then struck him.
The driver of the third vehicle didn’t realized they had hit someone until after the fact, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Once they did, they contacted the police.
Chopper 4 over the scene spotted yellow tarps covering Hill’s body which had been severed into two pieces.
All northbound lanes of I-95 were closed to traffic during the morning rush hour. Drivers were forced to exit at Stirling Road. This caused a massive back up and delays of an hour or more for drivers trying to get past the accident scene.
The highway was re-opened to traffic just before 10:30 a.m.
One Comment
How devastating…my deepest condolences to Mr. Hill’s family.
R.I.P. Dad