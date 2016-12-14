Police: Same Man May Be Linked To Pinecrest Robberies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are looking for a man they believe may be linked to three robberies including two in the village of Pinecrest.

Victims include a Burger King manager who had a gun pointed at her and who took special steps to make sure her fellow employees were not hurt.

In all three incidents, the description of the armed bandit is similar. Victims told investigators he carried a silver handgun and demanded money. Detectives are trying to confirm if it is the same man.

The latest incident happened on Sunday evening at a Burger King restaurant located at 13201 S. Dixie Highway.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man walking into the kitchen with a silver handgun and pointing it at restaurant employees. The victims told investigators he demanded money from a safe and then ordered them to stand in the rear of the restaurant.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke with victims. Oya, who did not want to give her full name or show all of her face, said she was the manager on duty when the gunman came in and pointed his weapon.

“The next thing I know, the man comes in with a gun and he orders one employee to give him all the money and not to run. Next thing I know, he was in the office. He was waving a gun demanding money from the safe. I give him the money and he demanded that we all go in back. I followed protocol and I brought everyone into the freezer. After that, I called 911,” said Oya.

“I was afraid,” she said. “I was more or less concerned that everyone be safe. It was terrifying. I hope he’s caught. Maybe it’ll be one less person to worry about. This was just frightening.”

Another employee, Luz Rodriguez, told D’Oench, “Of course, I was scared when someone comes in wearing a bandana and waving around a gun. I was nervous. He took everyone in back.”

Burger King manager Gus Alvare said, “It’s very terrifying. A lot of the employees did not want to come back to work. I had to call them to make sure they would come back to work. Fortunately, no one was injured but this could have been a lot worse. I would like to see this person caught. It would mean this Burger King would be safe as would Burger Kings in the area.”

The bandit was wearing black clothing, a tan hat, a silver handgun and used a bandana to cover his face.

He ended up getting away with more than $700. No customers were in the business at the time and no one was injured.

Two other similar robberies happened in a similar manner within the last three weeks including one at a Farm Store at 12075 S. Dixie Highway on November 24th.

In that instance, two workers were cleaning up before closing time when a man walked into the store and pointed a silver gun at them. He was wearing a black mask and a green or brown sweater, according to the police report.

The armed bandit demanded the employees give him money from the cash register. He got away with $70.

A gunman also struck Jian Ping Lee’s Dairy Queen store on November 27th, stealing $200.

Ping Lee said, “I have been here 29 years and this has never happened before. Never. This has never happened before. This was a very bad man, a very bad man and police told me he robbed a Burger King and a Farm Store.”

Pinecrest spokeswoman Michelle Hammontree said police are concerned.

“We want to apprehend this person because the crimes may escalate,” she said. “Each time this happens a person ca be even more brazen than the last time.”

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to come forward or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.