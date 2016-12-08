Woman Connected To Multiple Crimes Across South Florida Appears Before Judge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead woman accused of shooting at someone’s car and robbing multiple people went before a judge Thursday.

Qyteria Dennis, 19, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge for a shooting on October 24th.

Investigators said Dennis and an accomplice, who was driving in a Chrysler 200, tailgated their victim on SW 47th Ave. before confronting her at SW 4th St.

With both cars stopped, police said Dennis pulled out a gun and aimed it at the victim.

When the victim sped off, Dennis allegedly fired three shots.

But this isn’t the only crime Dennis is wanted for.

Miami police have tacked on one count of armed robbery for two crimes in Brickell they said Dennis is connected to.

On October 5th, just past midnight, police said a man was walking near SW 1st Ave. and 12th St. when an armed robber walked up to him.

The thief threatened the victim while a female accomplice took his bag.

Both robbers ran with the bag and jumped into a silver Chrysler and took off.

A week later, on October 12th, a second armed robbery took place at 110 SW 12th St. around 10:30 p.m.

According to detectives, three friends were walking alongside the sidewalk on their way home from work when they were approached by an armed man.

The gun-wielding thief demanded their belongings and then started shooting.

One of the intended victims was hit multiple times.

Investigators said the robber grabbed what he could from the trio and then fled to a waiting silver Chrysler, which was driven by an accomplice.

Police have a suspicion Dennis is connected to a triple shooting near Clemente Park on October 22nd.

In that case, an armed female robber opened fire, hitting a 12-year-old, 17-year-old and 20-year-old.

She then fled to a silver Chrysler driven by a male accomplice.

The man connected to these robberies has not been identified and remains on the run.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.