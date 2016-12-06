Neighbors Make Explosive Find While Cleaning Veteran’s Closet

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of neighbors cleaning a war veteran’s home found some skeletons in the closet, and those skeletons happened to be grenades.
Worried about the explosive find, the woman took the grenades to a Miami-Dade Police Department substation at 10000 SW 142 Avenue.
Police closed off a portion of SW 142nd Avenue while bomb squad members worked to safely dispose of the grenades.
Chopper4 was overhead as Miami-Dade police bomb squad members detonated the two grenades.
The women said they found the objects while cleaning out a recently deceased veteran’s closet.
One of the women, who did not want to be identified, said they knew about the grenades for awhile.
“We didn’t just find them… we knew they were there for months. We just didn’t know what to do with them because he assured us they were no good,” she said.
The woman said the grenades had been at the home since 1986.
“He brought them back from Vietnam, that’s all I can tell you,” the woman said. “And when he sold the house, had to get everything out of there, so my daughter decided the best thing to do was to bring them to the police station.”
