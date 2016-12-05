Rep. Wasserman Schultz Critical Of Trump’s Cabinet Picks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – During his campaign in pursuit of the Oval Office, Donald Trump promised to be a President for all Americans.

But in looking at his Cabinet picks so far, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“He’s promised to govern for all of us. But it’s become very clear that he’s out to push an ultra-conservative, highly partisan agenda that would damage the progress we’ve made under President Obama,” said the congresswoman.

The former Chair of the Democratic National Committee, who won re-election in November, pointed out the policies his candidates support could cause a major shift in everything from education to health care.

For example, Trump’s pick for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services is Congressman Tom Price who supports turning Medicare, which many elderly rely on for encompassing health insurance, into a voucher system. Wasserman Schultz said doing would will will leave seniors paying thousands more for their health care.

“Medicare is important to us retirees,” said Marty Ireland. “It provides for us to go to my doctors, provides us to get medication, and it provides us with some sort of safety net.”

Price has been a leading voice to the repeal the Affordable Care Act which would be devastating for many Floridians, according to the congresswoman.

“Taking health care away for 20 million people, including more than a million and a half Floridians, that would be disastrous,” she said.

During his time in Congress, Price also supported legislation that would ban federal funds from going to Planned Parenthood. Wasserman Schultz said many women and families use Planned Parenthood facilities for testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, affordable birth control and preventative health care tests including breast cancer screenings. If the funding was cut off, the congresswoman said services would most likely be cut back.

On Monday, Trump announced another important member of his cabinet; Dr. Ben Carson as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Considering Carson went on the record back in November saying he was not qualified to run a federal agency left Wasserman-Schultz shaking her head.

“Dr. Carson has expressed in the past opposition to the Fair Housing Act, which is the foundation of all that the Department of Housing and Urban Development does, to make sure that we keep roofs over the heads, put rooms or keep roofs over the heads of people who could not afford housing otherwise,” said Wasserman Schultz.

Another nominee that could signal change is Betsy DeVos. Trump has tapped her to be the Education Secretary. DeVos is a billionaire who pushed to expand voucher programs that give families taxpayer dollars to pay for private and religious schools. Teachers unions across the country said this would negatively impact to the nation’s public school system which many families rely for their children’s education.

Wasserman Schultz said Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General, Congressman Jeff Sessions, is one of the most outspoken conservatives on immigration policy.

During the campaign Trump stateed he would build a wall along the border with Mexico and take a hard line on illegal immigration. One of the programs that could be affected is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which gives some undocumented immigrants an exemption from deportation and a renewable two-year work permit.

Fidelia Baltazar was brought to the U.S. when she was 4-years-old. Now 25, she is a mother of two and still waiting for citizenship petition to be processed. She said a change in the policy could have devastating results for her family.