Counting Crows To Headline Dolphins Cancer Challenge Finish Line Concert

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) has announced multi-platinum musicians Counting Crows will headline the DCC VII Finish Line Celebration on February 11, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium.
General admission tickets are on sale now at DolphinsCancerChallenge.com for $32. Proceeds from the Concert Celebration on the Hard Rock Stage will be part of the gift given to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $16.5 million, donating 100-percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester.
“Cancer touches everyone and we’re excited to join the Dolphins in their fight to tackle cancer,” Counting Crows lead vocalist Adam Duritz said. “We will be there rocking Hard Rock Stadium for all those who ride, run, walk, volunteer and fundraise for cancer research.”
“We are excited to add the Counting Crows concert to the event festivities at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge on February 11,” Miami Dolphins President & CEO Tom Garfinkel said. “One hundred percent of the fundraising goes to fight cancer. You don’t have to have cancer to fight cancer.”
DCC VII weekend will commence with the Kickoff Party on Friday, Feb. 10, followed by the DCC signature event on Saturday Feb. 11 that will include five bike routes through South Florida, a run/walk 5K, a Concert Celebration on the Hard Rock Stage as well as the addition of a Dolphins Youth Ride and a Youth 5K for kids ages 14-17 – extending the opportunity for cancer fighters to be of all ages and all capabilities.
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
