Exclusive: Man Who Videotaped Fans Fighting At Dolphins Game Speaks Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fans were caught on camera throwing punches in the stands as the Miami Dolphins took on the San Francisco 49er’s at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

All eyes should have been on the field.

But in section 334, it’s was a fight that was getting all the attention.

“Go back to New York. Leave, go to another country,” someone is heard saying on the video. “You know, take your Muslim quarterback.”

The fan who shot the video doesn’t want to identified.

He’s said two drunk Dolphins fans were the instigators.

“And as you can see in the video, the guy in the Suh jersey, of course, ended up landing punches to the 49er people’s face and also right next to a woman holding a small child,” he said.

In the video, you see other Dolphins fans standing up for the 49rs fans, but it doesn’t help and the first punch is thrown.

The man who was assaulted doesn’t fight back as a woman holding a small child tried to get the attackers to stop.

“The guy that is throwing the punches in the video, he threw some anti-Semitic remarks to his left to one of the few 49ers fans.”

What’s disturbing to this fan is that he said it took security a long time to get to their section.

By the time they arrived, the guilty party was long gone.

“You should have more security in the upper level because those are the cheaper seats,” the gan who took the video explained. “Those are the people getting more drunk, that’s when this is going to happen.”

The Miami Dolphins told CBS4’s Tiani Jones they are looking into the incident.

The fan who shot the video was with his daughter. He said he should be able to take his kid to a game without seeing adults act like kids