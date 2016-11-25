Father, Daughter Killed In Thanksgiving Day Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — New surveillance video shows two cars skidding out of control, shedding more light on what caused an accident that killed a toddler and her father during a holiday drive.

“We expected them to come over for Thanksgiving,” said Vanessa Leon, one of the victims’ sisters. “They never arrived.”

Trevor Chambers, 36, Marilyn Leon, 29, and their 2-year-old daughter, Adison Chambers, wouldn’t make it to dinner. Only Leon would survive the crash and fire.

Video from a nearby business shows a Mercedes and Honda Civic driving along N.W. North River Drive around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Miami-Dade Police said it’s still early in their investigation but they believe the cars were speeding.

“It’s horrifying,” said business owner Jimmy Martinez. “I mean, they were doing 50-60 miles an hour. You can see it. The two cars seem to be stuck together.”

Just moments before the cars collide, the drivers lose control.

“They’re just skidding across the street,” said Martinez, pointing out other vehicles on the road, as well. “They miss that Metrobus by seconds.”

Alex Garcia, who works in a body shop across the street, saw the accident and rushed over.

“Some people needed help. So I go for them,” he said, pointing out that several others just stood by and watched. “Everybody just film it.”

Martinez was just as shocked.

“You see people actually filming the horrifying event,” he said. “So that’s very disappointing. And you see that more every day.”

Garcia pulled Carlos Gutierrez, 50, safely from the Honda. The flames, however, soon became too intense to save the family.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived minutes later and rescued Leon.

“She didn’t talk a lot,” said her sister Vanessa. “She just said she wished she could have done more for the baby. But she couldn’t.”

Leon is in critical but stable condition.