Non-Invasive Fat Reduction With SculpSure In 25 Minutes

Even with a healthy diet and regular exercise, both men and women have stubborn fat that stands in the way of feeling confident. Dr. Randy Fink is pleased to offer the latest noninvasive treatment solution for fat reduction – SculpSure.

What is SculpSure?

SculpSure is the breakthrough light-based device that is FDA-cleared for non-invasive fat reduction in common problem areas including the abdomen and love handles. SculpSure’s innovative, energy-based technology targets and permanently destroys the treated fat cells which are then eliminated through the body’s natural metabolic process.

What can I expect from my SculpSure treatment?

In less than half the treatment time of fat freezing procedures, SculpSure helps you to achieve a slimmer appearance. With 4 available applicators and a single, 25 minute session that fits easily within a lunch break, SculpSure targets trouble spots and tackles multiple concerns at one time. Preliminary results can be seen in as quickly as 6 weeks with optimal results seen in 12 weeks.

SculpSure is not suction-based like some other technologies, so there is no bruising. The temperature of the targeted body fat is raised in order to destroy the fat cells but without damage to surrounding skin. It’s a convenient and comfortable procedure for any body or skin type.

SculpSure popularity continues to rise:

Clinically tested and FDA-cleared

24% average fat reduction results with each treatment

Boasts over 90% satisfaction rate

No surgery

No downtime

Tightens and firms skin

