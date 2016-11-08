Intimidation, Poll Worker Problems Reported In Broward

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — As Broward voters stood in line to voice their choices in the presidential election, election staffers were fired and one polling place reported voter intimidation.

“Washington is corrupt! Democrats and Republicans are corrupt! Donald Trump will clean house,” shouted a loud supporter outside J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

Witnesses voting at the school said a vocal group of Donald Trump supporters upset a student volunteer, leading to several people to report intimidation.

“I just saw the girl who was, like, kind of her shoulders were hunched, and she was upset because the person over there kept talking to her and intimidating her,” said Diane Yousefi. “She said, ‘just don’t look at me.'”

There were other issues in Broward.

At the Herb Skolnick Community Center in Pompano Beach, Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes confirmed that two clerks were let go and two poll watchers were asked to leave for not following the rules. She said voting was interrupted.

“There are rules and guidelines for the poll watchers they must follow,” said Dr. Snipes. “And our clerks have been trained to know what those are.”

Despite the problems, voting was reported smooth in the county’s 577 precincts. There were long lines in some spots at 7:00 a.m. when the polls opened.

“If one good thing can come from the election, with all of the hatred that’s going back and forth between the candidates, teaching your kids how important this is is a positive that can come from it,” said one voter.

Others saw it simply as a symbolic exercise in American civic duty.

“Being an immigrant from Cuba, people don’t get a chance to vote,” said another voter. “And if you don’t go out today, you’re really just not understanding democracy and the opportunity.”

Dr. Snipes believes Broward will make it into the record books when it’s all over.

“We are prepared for any amount of voters that show up,” she said. “But I just don’t want to be the last and we don’t have to be. Already having voted over 700,000, I think we’ll get to 800,000 and I would be happy with that.”

Polls close at 7:00 p.m.

