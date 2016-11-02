Pitbull Leads Late-Night Party To Open Brickell City Centre

November 2, 2016 11:55 PM By Tiani Jones
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mr. 305 himself led the party to open the Brickell City Centre.

Even though the official ribbon-cutting for the brand new mall happens Thursday, it was pre-game fit for a project that took years and cost more than a billion dollars.

Pitbull was a surprise guest and performer Wednesday night, and event producer, Susanne Bartsch, who is a NY icon, made sure guest had a once in a lifetime experience.

“It’s such a beautiful piece of architecture. I love it. I normally don’t like shopping malls, but I really like this, it’s gorgeous,” Bartsch said.

She believes Brickell is the “it” spot in South Florida right now.

“And I don’t want to go to the beach anymore, so it’s nice to be in a place where it feels like things are happening,” Bartsch said.

The four-level, 4.9 million square-foot retail center covers three city blocks.

Its anchor, Saks Fifth Avenue, is already open, with dozens of other stores scheduled to open in the upcoming months.

“The collection that we put together here is going to really appeal to the urban dweller in this environment, which we see basically people in their mid-30s people with condominiums nearby,” said Kieran Powers.

Developers want Brickell City Centre to truly be the heart of Miami’s financial district. They believe the project adds the perfect live-work-play urban living experience to the area.

