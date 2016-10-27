Plantation Family Wins Fight Against City To Keep Up ‘Extreme Christmas’ Display

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A huge Christmas display that attracts thousands of families to Plantation every holiday season will be back this year.
The city lost its lawsuit against the Hyatt family and their “Hyatt Extreme Christmas” display.
For years the Hyatts have been putting up more than 200,000 lights at their home on NW 14th Street.
The creator of the display, Mark Hyatt, says it brings happiness and smiles to all who see it.
But Plantation sued them, claiming the display had become a public nuisance.
In the lawsuit filed by the city, they called the display a carnival-like atmosphere with excessive noise, trash, parking issues and safety problems for neighbors on the Hyatt’s cul-de-sac.
The Hyatts said they weren’t doing anything wrong. And on Thursday, a judge agreed with them.
No word yet from the city if it plans to appeal.
