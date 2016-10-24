New Images Released Of Woman Wanted In Miami Triple Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police released new video of a woman wanted in the shooting of three people over the weekend.

Security cameras captured the woman running up to a group of three people walking on the sidewalk Saturday around 8 p.m. at 101 Northwest 34th Street.

“We were walking to my house when all of a sudden she came from behind me. She took my purse and then she asked for our phones,” said Jeydin Martinez, 20, who was walking with her two nephews – Juan Francisco Castro, 17, and Delver Diaz, 12, who had just arrived to Miami from Honduras that same day.

With her gun pointed at Martinez, the bandit pulled off her purse. She then pointed her gun at another person in the group, moments later firing it in their direction.

Another member of the group threw items in the armed woman’s direction.

Again, the woman fired a number of shots at the group, who had already started walking away with their arms up prompting them to run off.

“She kept shooting. She didn’t stop shooting until we got away. She fired about nine shots,” said Martinez. “She could have killed us. If she hadn’t lowered her weapon, she would have killed us.”

Castro is seen throwing himself behind a truck, ducking for cover.

Meantime, the woman is seen getting into a car that was on and beside her – possibly a 4-door Chrysler Sedan, Miami Police said.

Investigators said the suspect has a dark complexion, is about 5’06”-5’08” with a slim build and medium-length hair.

All three members of the group were injured in the shooting. Diaz remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Jeydin says she’s in pain and is having trouble sleeping at night knowing this woman is still out there. She says she’s now fearful of going outside and warns people to be careful.

“Be careful when you go out at night because you never know what could happen,” said Martinez.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.