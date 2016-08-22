August 23rd Is Cheap Flight Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you’re looking to book your next trip, Tuesday could be the day to do it.
August 23rd is considered “cheap flight day.”
Why?
With summer wrapping up and children going back to school, the summer’s pricier fares start to fall as demand drops making tickets cheaper.
Experts predict ticket prices could drop about 10 to 20 percent.
This period of cheaper flights reportedly lasts until Thanksgiving. After that, demand goes back up due to holiday traveling and those simply trying to escape winter.
