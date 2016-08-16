Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TEQUESTA (CBSMiami) —The father of a Martin County man who called 911 after he found his neighbors being viciously attacked is speaking out about the gruesome incident.

The father of Jeff Fisher says they were by his hospital bedside all night Monday.

And this Tuesday evening we are hearing the urgent 911 call Fisher made just after the attack.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said as Michelle and John Stevens were being attacked in their garage Monday night their neighbor and friend, Fisher, tried to help them.

Investigators say Austin Harrouff stabbed Fisher multiple times.

After the attack, Fisher called 911.

“Young man beating up a woman across the street,” Fisher is heard telling the 911 operator.

“Are they outside or in a house?” the operator asks.

“It’s in a garage,” he replied.

Fisher tried to make sense of what happened.

“I think he had a knife, but I’m not positive,” he told the operator.

The 911 operator wanted to know how the female victim at the home was doing.

“There’s a girl laying on the ground. He beat her up. I ran over there. I’m bleeding profusely,” Fisher explained.

Investigators accuse Harrouff of stabbing Fisher five times – in the neck, back and side.

Fisher’s father, Steve, said the ordeal was terrifying.

“He was laying on the floor bleeding pretty badly. It was a little scary,” Fisher’s father said.

Steve Fisher says his son is going to survive his physical injuries. But the loss of his friends is likely to leave emotional scars.

His father is relieved that his son will have a chance to heal.

“Thank God Jeff had enough sense to get back in the house,” he said.

The Sheriff of Martin County told CBS4 that Fisher underwent surgery Tuesday and remains in the hospital.

He is expected to make a full recovery.