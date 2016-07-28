TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

DNC: Protesters Chant “Long Live Intifada,” Set Israeli Flag On Fire

Filed Under: Bernie Sanders, Democratic National Convention, Democratic Party, Israel, Protests
Bernie Sanders supporters gather at City Hall on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami/AP) — Protesters have set an Israeli flag on fire and chanted “long live the intifada” outside of the Democratic convention site.

A woman wearing a black bandanna on her face lit the flag on fire Tuesday night as protests continued outside of the secure zone around the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Someone stood nearby waving a Palestinian flag.

Protesters also set pro-Bernie Sanders fliers on fire that were hanging on steel fencing around the site.

Separate groups of Sanders supporters, protesters marching against police brutality and others have joined together in the streets outside of the convention.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch