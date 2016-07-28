DNC: Protesters Chant “Long Live Intifada,” Set Israeli Flag On Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami/AP) — Protesters have set an Israeli flag on fire and chanted “long live the intifada” outside of the Democratic convention site.
A woman wearing a black bandanna on her face lit the flag on fire Tuesday night as protests continued outside of the secure zone around the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Someone stood nearby waving a Palestinian flag.
Philadelphia: U/D Shocking clip shows moment Israeli flag set on fire outside the Democratic convention tonight pic.twitter.com/3z703WgGoG
— Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) July 27, 2016
Protesters also set pro-Bernie Sanders fliers on fire that were hanging on steel fencing around the site.
Separate groups of Sanders supporters, protesters marching against police brutality and others have joined together in the streets outside of the convention.
