Lamborghini Shot Up, Driver Injured

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight shooting in which someone peppered a Lamborghini with bullets.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound entrance ramp to State Road 836 from W. Flagler Street.
The driver told the FHP that he and his girlfriend had just left a nightclub on W. Flagler Street in the 6800 block. As he rounded the curve in the ramp, he noticed a white SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano, which drove onto the left shoulder, pulled up on his left side and began shooting at his car.
He said he heard about three to five shots that hit the driver’s side. The bullets shattered the driver’s side window and flew through the interior. Fortunately, neither the driver nor his girlfriend were hit by the rounds which entered the passenger side panel.
The driver said he wasn’t able to give a description of the shooter or a tag number due to flying glass that entered his eyes. He went on to say that the SUV then stopped just ahead of his car and he saw the door begin to open. He said he threw the car into reverse and quickly drove around and passed the SUV traveling eastbound on State Road 836.
He was able to drive to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was treated for cuts and released.
The FHP is now working now to determine if the couple was targeted or if this may have been a case of road rage.
