Blustein: Damien Huttenhoff Had A Vision That Came True

If you happen to live in Broward County and are associated in any way with athletics, the news that came over during the weekend – while many Broward County Athletic Association schools were competing in the Miami Dolphins Academy 7-on-7 – hit like a ton of bricks.

The man who had totally revamped the BCAA when he came aboard back in the late 1990s, Damien Huttenhoff, 60, tragically passed away while on vacation with his wife, Donna, in Greece.

Less than two months after his retirement, one of the most progressive decision makers we have ever had, was taken way too soon, but his legacy will be everlasting.

When news spread over the weekend, the love and admiration for someone who was educated at Santa Clara and applied all his passion and caring to everyone he came in contact with, came out. Tweets, Facebook posts and messages all over social media from those who were really overwhelmed.

“This hits me like a ton of bricks,” said Michelle Gardner, former high school writer with the Sun Sentinel. “One of the greatest guys I have come in contact with. Tragic. I am really feeling his loss.”

No matter if it happened to be a volleyball coach from 2000 or a soccer coach and player from 2015, Hutenhoff wanted to make sure that every student/athlete in Broward County that belonged to the BCAA would have a chance to get exposure and be rewarded.

From the day he arrived and partnered with the late, great Don Cifra to bring BCAA student/athletes into the spotlight – on and off the playing field – this is a man who set standards and followed his instinct and experience. He felt that Broward was way behind Miami-Dade in exposure, and he did something about it.

“My objective is to make sure that every eligible student-athlete would be rewarded with a chance to get scholarship money and plenty of exposure to colleges,” Huttenhoff told me months after coming aboard. “I want banquets and award events held around the school year, honoring our athletes and shining the spotlight on our students in the classroom as well. I want our website to have a column that everyone would want to read about our BCAA athletes.”

Hutenhoff was more than a progressive mind with many ideas. He was a real person who was a great father and a tremendous husband. He was a friend and confidant to so many, and a trusting figure among those who had watched hollow promises fall by the wayside in years before he got here.

Longtime Broward County coaching icon Perry Schneider said it best when he talked about what Huttenhoff meant to the coaches and the kids. After starting off the 1997 season with a trip to Fort Pierce with South Broward in the state football playoffs, he then went to unbeaten Santaluces with his team.

“While we celebrated all the years that he made a difference with the BCAA, Damien was one of the nicest, well-rounded people you will ever meet,” Schneider recalled. “His trip with us on the bus told coaches, players and administrators a lot about him as a person.”

The disbelief came from those who had worked with him and had known him well. People such as longtime Sun Sentinel Reporter/Photographer Gary Curreri, Douglas head football coach Willis May, Derrick Crudup, Sr., former South Broward head basketball coach Charles Hall, former UM Hurricane standout Omar Rolle, FAU head coach Charlie Partridge, Cristina Alvarez and former UM Hurricane, NFL standout and current Cardinal Gibbons assistant coach Donnell Bennett.

Former local coaches such as Kerry Kelly (Cooper City), administrator Jonathan Williams, St. Thomas coach Lee Martin, Taravella head football coach Charles Hafley, Beacon TV commentator and former coach Dave Wetzel, longtime south Florida journalist Sharon Robb (South Florida High School Sports) and longtime football/wrestling coach Allen Held (Cypress Bay) were among those who had been close with Huttenhoff.

DAMIEN WAS A KID AT HEART

The Damien Huttenhoff that most saw was his professional side. But here was someone that if you put a microphone in front of his face, or invited him to be a radio guest, he was all ears.

His creative interviews with athletes and coaches were humorous on Beacon TV, but Damien was as serious as Walter Cronkite. He loved the air time, but most of all, promoting the student athletes who had made so many sacrifices along the way.

While there were so many events that he helped to create for the coaches and student/athletes, you had to figure that the North-South Football Game was his baby. He and Cifra worked so hard, along with Mike Roland and others, to make that a signature game, and they did.

Through the years, this was a game that attracted college interest and helped to expose so many football players who needed the recruiting help.

The best thing about Damien was that no matter what sport he attended, the athletes felt they were indeed special, and he treated them that way, always with a message and some advice. County Athletic Director, Rocky Gillis, who worked along with him to continue to elevate athletics, learned so much.

With all the events that the BCAA hosted during the past 19 years, the most popular with colleges and students has been the Small College Recruiting Fairs at Coral Springs. Getting involved in an event that was started at the school, the BCAA enhanced the experience with booklets filled with recruiting information, video displays of athletes and inviting over 100 small colleges from across the nation to attend.

“There are so many things that we have implemented for our kids,” Huttenhoff told me this past March at the small college fair. “But this right here is really something that every school benefits from. College coaches everywhere and they want our kids!”

The man who came in and made all these plans and came up with all these ideas how to reward and promote student/athletes will be missed. He is survived by his wife, son, Ryan; and daughter, Michelle. But he will also leave a void in the lives of those who have relished his friendship for years.

Rest in peace my friend – your legacy had been cemented years ago.