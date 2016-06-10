Deadly Shooting Outside Veteran Of Foreign Wars Post In Ft. Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A man has been killed following a shooting outside of a Veteran of Foreign Wars Post in Ft. Lauderdale.

It happened Friday, June 10th, at 350 S.W. 25th Street.

“I see pop, pop, pop, three times,” said witness Dylan Miyres. Those shots took the life of a man who was a frequent patron at the VFW bar.

Ft. Lauderdale Police and crime scene technicians worked into the early evening investigating.

Witnesses said the victim and a friend were tinkering with a car in a parking lot when someone in a truck opened fire.

“We heard two or three gun shots. A truck drove by, driving, driving fast and the guy had a ski mask on and a hoodie,” said Louis, declining to give a last name.

It has all the makings of a classic drive-by.

But why here? And why a man who was well known at the post?

“Must have been some type of outside situation because he had his backpack on him, his wallet on him, and everything was okay,” said Scott Stimpson “It did not look like robbery.”

The victim was not a veteran, but non-veterans are welcome at the post for drinks and food. There’s always a crowd of regulars there on Friday night.

But not this night. They closed in memory of their friend.

“I have known him for some time. He has always come in, has always been presentable. Always been a gentleman,” Stimpson said. “That’s why it has been a very shocking situation for us.”

If you have any information that can help police, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).