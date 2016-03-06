Focus On South Florida: Zoe’s Dolls

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Get ready to meet an amazing South Florida girl.

Zoe Terry, is spreading joy one doll at a time with “Zoe’s Dolls”.

The 9-year-old’s vision came to life three years ago after she was bullied at school because of her skin color and puffy hair.

Now, this recent TedX speaker, wants young black girls to know that their image is beautiful, and does so by giving them a doll of color.

Guests:    Zoe Terry, Entrepreneur/ founder Zoe’s Dolls

                   Nakia Bowling, Zoe’s Mother/Director of Programs

