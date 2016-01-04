Ellen DeGeneres To Accept People’s Choice Humanitarian Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres is receiving a humanitarian award, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is reaping the benefits.
Producers of the People’s Choice Awards announced Monday that DeGeneres will be recognized as the Favorite Humanitarian at Wednesday’s ceremony. The honor comes with a $200,000 donation from Walgreens, which DeGeneres is directing toward the hospital.
She joked that the award “sums me up perfectly as I am both a human and an itarian.”
DeGeneres is also nominated for Favorite Talk Show Host at the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards, which will be presented at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast on CBS on January, 6th at 9/8c hosted by Jane Lynch.
