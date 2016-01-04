WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Ellen DeGeneres To Accept People’s Choice Humanitarian Award

January 4, 2016 12:46 PM
Filed Under: CBS, Ellen DeGeneres, Entertainment, Only CBS, People's Choice Awards
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres attends The 41st Annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres is receiving a humanitarian award, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is reaping the benefits.

Producers of the People’s Choice Awards announced Monday that DeGeneres will be recognized as the Favorite Humanitarian at Wednesday’s ceremony. The honor comes with a $200,000 donation from Walgreens, which DeGeneres is directing toward the hospital.

She joked that the award “sums me up perfectly as I am both a human and an itarian.”

DeGeneres is also nominated for Favorite Talk Show Host at the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards, which will be presented at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast on CBS on January, 6th at 9/8c hosted by Jane Lynch.

For more CBS entertainment news, click here.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch