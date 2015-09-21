Sunrise Man Charged In “Rough Sex” Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that may not be suitable for young readers. Please use discretion before reading.

FT. LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man claims he accidentally killed his girlfriend after she uttered her ex-husband’s name while the two were having sex in a closet, according to police.

News of Maria Nemeth’s vicious murder has sent shockwaves through the Collanade Apartment Complex where she was a longtime leasing agent.

“People drink but there is no excuse for that,” said neighbor Roy Jones.

“I cannot imagine this happening to anyone especially someone as sweet as this young lady,” said neighbor Dan Carter.

It all started Saturday morning just after 3:30 a.m., police said. Fidel Lopez, 24, called 9-1-1 and told the operator that his girlfriend was having trouble breathing and was going to die.

When Sunrise police and paramedics arrived at his apartment at 1630 NW 128th Terrace, they found Lopez calling out for help as he stood next to the body of his girlfriend.

Nemeth’s body was in a pool of blood. Officers noted there was also a large amount of blood on the floor inside a closet, on the floor in the bathroom and on the walls in a hallway. On closer investigation, police found several chunks of bloody tissue inside the closet.

During a walk through of the apartment, officers found several holes in the drywall, the closet door had been detached and it was lying in a hallway floor and the rear sliding glass door had been shattered.

Lopez was taken to police headquarters for questioning. Initially Lopez told police that he and Nemeth had been drinking tequila which led to rough sex, according to his arrest report. Lopez reportedly claimed it was Nemeth’s idea to insert objects into her vagina during sex. He said she then went to the bathroom, vomited and had difficulty breathing so he called 9-1-1.

On further questioning Lopez’s story changed, according to police.

Lopez said they had been drinking and were having sex in the closet when she called out her ex-husband’s name – twice.

He reportedly told the police that angered him and he began smashing things around the apartment in anger. When he went back to the closet he found Nemeth passed out. Lopez said he then began to insert various objects into Nemeth’s vagina and anus, according to his arrest report. Nemeth was so intoxicated she didn’t resist, according to Lopez.

Lopez told police he became a “Monster” and inserted his hand into her vagina and began to pull out intestinal matter, according to his arrest report.

Lopez said when he was finished, he carried Nemeth’s body to the bathroom and tried to revive her by putting water on her face, according to police. When she didn’t regain consciousness, Lopez began to panic and went out to the porch to smoke a cigarette. When he came back to the bathroom, he told police Nemeth wasn’t breathing so he called 9-1-1.

Police arrested Lopez who has been charged with first degree murder.