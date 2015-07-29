LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer

Back To Basics, Fat Is Making A Comeback

July 29, 2015 7:52 AM
Filed Under: "Making Healthy Happen", CBS4's Lauren Pastrana, Fat, Healthy Diet, Healthy Fat, Leslie Ivarson, Libby Mills

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  As more people move away from processed food they are rediscovering full-fat basics.

Leslie Ivarson is a personal trainer. She tries to make healthy food choices for herself and her family.

“What you’re putting in your mouth is really important” she said.

Leslie eats healthy by including healthy fat in her diet.

“I eat a lot, but the stuff I eat is real food,” she explained.

Healthy fats are mono and poly-unsaturated fats. They are found in foods like olive oil and nuts. Some research suggests that dairy fats may also help with weight loss, because they make you feel full.

Libby Mills is a registered dietitian with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She applauds the shift towards fuller fat food.

“Over a decade ago it was very popular for people to seek out fat-free foods, but lately people are learning there are good fats,” she said.

In a recent edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers called on the federal government to drop restrictions on total fat consumption in dietary guidelines for Americans, which will be updated later this year. As Mills explains, it is not that fat is bad, you just need to read labels and watch your total fat intake.

“It’s still just as important for people to look at the back of a package to find out if there’s too much fat, and if the food contains the right kinds of fat,” she said.

Consumers are buying into the healthy fat idea. Supermarket guru Phil Lempert says the trend is being fueled by a desire to go back to basics.

“One of the movements is towards real food. People are reading ingredients more than ever before. People are putting down products if they can’t read ingredients,” he said.

People are also thinking twice before buying low-fat or fat-free foods.

“You’ve gotta read those labels, because oftentimes you’ll see a nonfat or low fat product that’s loaded with sugar instead,” explained Lempert.

Mills suggests people cook at home as often as possible but emphasizes that portion control is key.

“When we’re looking to prepare foods with fuller fats, but keep the foods healthy, it comes down to portions, and getting the right amount of foods with the right amount of fat,” she said.

Low carb has also been a buzz word for years. Like fat, our dietitian says carbs are not bad for you either as long as you are eating the right carbs. Good carbs include whole grains like barley and quinoa, beans, lentils, and dried peas.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia