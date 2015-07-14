Millennials Would Rather Quit Than Give Up Phone At Work

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a new day for employers as they are forced to deal with younger workers who want to be able to text and use social media on the job.
A new survey from MobilIron found most millennials don’t want to stop texting or using social media at work. Sixty percent of workers 18-34 say if their boss prevented them from using a mobile device to take care of personal tasks, they would quit.
Ojas Rege, Vice President of Strategy of MobileIron says, “Any employer that is looking to recruit this next generation of work force is absolutely going to have to understand these trends and respond to them.”
There’s even a name for this. It’s called “shadow tasking”. It’s when you use your technology, your cell phone, iPad etc. to conduct personal business during work hours, or work business on your time off. About two-thirds of those surveyed say they’ve felt guilty for doing it at one time or another.
Click Here for more on the story.
One Comment