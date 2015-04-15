Mega Job Fair At Don Shula’s Hotel In Miami Lakes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI LAKES (CBSMiami) – Looking for a job? Dress to impress, grab your resume and head to the mega fair in Miami Lakes at Don Shula’s Hotel.

The job fair is set for Wednesday from 10 am – 2 pm at Don Shula’s Hotel at 6842 Main Street in Miami Lakes.

Some of the companies and agencies looking to hire, many of which will conduct on the spot interviews, are Kent Security Services, Mint Physician Staffing, and more.

Employers are also looking for plumbers, welders, sheet metal workers, front desk, valet and more.

For a full list of employers attending, click here.

Below are tips on what to do before and after the fair:

What to do before the Job Fair:

• Pre-Register Online at http://www.jobnewsmiami.com. Print out your registration page and bring it with you! This is your “fast pass” into the Job Fair at 10am ONLY!

• Dress your absolute best! This doesn’t mean you have to go out and purchase an expensive outfit, just dress clean cut and professional!

• Update your Resume and bring at least 25 copies with you.

• Do your Research! Pick a few companies from the list below and learn more about them online. The more you know about the company, the more you can converse with them at the event!

• Last but not least – make sure you arrange for a baby sitter! No children will be allowed into the event.

What to do at the Job Fair:

• Arrive with a Positive Attitude and SMILE!

• Bring at Least 25 copies of your resume

• Do not bring any food/drinks/gum into the Career Fair

• Make sure you visit EVERY employer at the event and tell them what type of career you are interested in. If they do not have it available, they might be able to refer you to a company that does!

• No Cell Phones inside the Career Fair room! Treat it as a large interview and be professional!

• It MAY rain. Bring an umbrella!