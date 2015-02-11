Body Of Woman Found In Water Near Hospital Identified

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a woman found unresponsive in the water behind Mt. Sinai Hospital last Friday has been identified.
According to police, the body of 27-year-old Essi Puhakka was found by boaters on February 6th.
According to Miami Beach Police, Puhakka was from Finland on a work visa.
People on a boat spotted the body, and pulled the body out of the water, called 9-1-1, and began life saving measures, police said.
Once at the seawall behind Mt. Sinai, she was transported by Miami Beach Fire Department’s Fire Rescue to the hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators are still working on determining the cause of death and toxicology reports are still pending.
One Comment