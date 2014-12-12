‘Operation Synthetic Web’ Nets 15 Arrests In Deerfield Beach Drug Bust  

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – An eight month investigation by the DEA and several other agencies has led to a massive drug bust in Deerfield Beach on Friday.

At the head of the drug-dealing hydra, three brothers are accused of running the ring.

Durgham, Othman and Wakas Suleiman have been arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering, the possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell/deliver and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

CLICK HERE To Watch Joan Murray’s Report

Parkland resident Durgham Suleiman, 37, is the alleged leader of the operation. He is also being charged with the attempt to introduce contraband into a detention facility, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

As part of “Operation Synthetic Web”, authorities monitored the men for eight months. According to investigators, the men intended to sell leaf based and liquid based synthetic cannabis products in several counties.

During the investigation, agents said they seized approximately 80 kilograms of leaf based synthetic cannabinoid products (spice), with a street value of approximately $200,000, and 4,000 vials of liquid based synthetic cannabinoid products with a street value of approximately $160,000. Laboratory analysis of the drugs found the substances to contained ingredients outlawed by an Emergency Order, on October 9th, 2013, by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Maisar Atalla and Mustafa Abdelhamid were the alleged suppliers of the leaf based synthetic cannabinoid products named “Cloud Nine”, “WTF” and “Bomb Marley”.

Israel Chaim Nachmoni was the reported supplier of a liquid based synthetic cannabinoid product known as “Diablo”, which is designed to be used in e-cigarettes.

These synthetic drugs are known to cause psychotic episodes, hallucinations, seizures, paranoia, tremors and more.

Investigators also said the organization stole about $37,126 in stolen appliances and home goods from Lowes Home Improvement Centers throughout Florida.

In total, 15 people were arrested during the sting operation.

RELATED CONTENT: