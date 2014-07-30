Man Shot During Hollywood Robbery

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A 66-year old man was hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery in front of a Hollywood car dealership.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at 5981 Funston Street. Police, who focused their investigation on the dealership, have not said if the man who was shot was an area business owner or someone who was near the business at the wrong time.
The man was taken to Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
People who witnessed the shooting were able to give police a description of the gunman’s car.
Hollywood police said the car was spotted and stopped in another jurisdiction. It’s driver was detained for questioning.
One Comment
“It’s driver was detained for questioning.” “It’s driver” or “Its driver” rather? And if there was a car description, where is it? Who writes these articles?