USPS Warns Of Call & Email Scams

May 23, 2014 10:33 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The U.S. Postal Service is warning of a recent scam in which fraudsters are trying to get personal information from people.

The Postal Inspection Service has received complaints from people nationwide, claiming they have received calls or emails from people claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service.

According to the agency, the emails and phone calls attempt to get personal identifying information.

The call or email has to do something with a package that was unable to be delivered.

For those who received an email, the customer was told to click a link or open an attachment then print a label.

When opened, a virus is installed into the computer. The virus, according to the agency, could steal or compromise the person’s personal identity information.

The postal service advises those who may receive a possibly fraudulent email to not click or open the attachment, forward the email to spam@uspis.gov then delete the email.

Those who receive a possibly fraudulent call, do not provide any personal information, hangup, and contact your local post office to verify the call.

The Postal Inspection Service is investigating the fraudulent emails and calls.

