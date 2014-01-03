Crist Apologizes For Supporting Gay Marriage Ban

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has apologized for backing a state constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage in 2008. Crist made the apology to Watermark Online, an Orlando LGBT publication.
“I’m sorry I did that. It was a mistake. I was wrong. Please forgive me,” Crist told the publication.
Crist said that his previous statements against gay marriage and gay adoption politically motivated. “They were. They were. And it was wrong. That’s what I’m telling you. And I’m sorry.”
The former Florida governor said he voted for Amendment 2 in 2008 which put a state constitutional ban against same-sex marriage. He had previously said that gay marriage was issue that didn’t move him one way or the other.
“I made a mistake. I’m not perfect…please don’t hold me to that standard,” Crist told Watermark Online. “I understand when it’s necessary to say I was wrong. That’s the journey I’m on…and I’m still on it.”
The one-time Republican came out in support of gay marriage in May 2013 and later decided to challenge incumbent Republican governor Rick Scott. The Republican governor has vowed to spend tens of millions of dollars to hold on to his job.
Crist declared his run for governor as a Democrat in November. He served previously as governor as a Republican and then became independent during his failed Senate run in 2010. Crist would go on to support President Barack Obama in 2012, even speaking at the Democratic National Convention.
The Florida same-sex marriage ban may not last as more challenges to gay marriage laws across the country make their way through the court system.
One Comment