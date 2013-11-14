Turkey Giveaway Feeds Thousands Of Needy Families In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County League of Cities (MDCLC) handed out Thanksgiving food items to families in need on Thursday to spread the holiday spirit.

“We give away 1,000 turkeys and meals for most needy families around the county,” said Luis Gonzalez, council Vice President of the City of Hialeah and former president of MDCLC.

Volunteers gave away the birds and all the fixings throughout Miami. The meal packages included a turkey and non-perishable foods like yams and green beans.

The truckload of food will make four stops throughout the day, with its first stop being Sweetwater.

The new Sweetwater mayor and police chief helped to hand out the American tradition-styled meals to the families.

“This is imperative, I think that so many persons under this economic situation they don’t have enough money to buy and supply a nice dinner for this beautiful holiday,” said Jose Diaz.

“Very important because the economic situation is bad,” said Luis Ruiz. “So at least we can spend a nice thanksgiving.”

Community representatives also picked up meals to give out at schools, churches and civic centers throughout the week.

“They put a basket together and share with some of the families at the school,” said Jose Hernandez, who picked up turkey for Palm Lakes Elementary. “It’s a nice gesture the city is giving the opportunity for people that might not be able to afford it or might not have time.”

“I feel good to help the community,” said Viviana Karpenkopf, an Amelia Earhart Elementary school representative.

The thoughtful hand-out gave many people a little something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“It’s nice, we’ve never gotten a free turkey for Thanksgiving,” said Rafael Sosa.

MDCLC will be at the following locations:

Sweetwater: 9:30am-11:00am

Ronselli Park

250 SW 114th Avenue

Sweetwater, FL 33174

South Miami: 11:30am- 1:00pm

Jean Willis Park

7220 SW 61st Court

South Miami, FL 33143

Miami Beach: 2:00pm- 3:30pm

Miami Beach Bandshell

7250 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33141

Miami Gardens: 4:30pm- 6:00pm

Brentwood Park

19405 N.W. 32nd Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33056