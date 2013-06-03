Test Drive Leads To Jail

BELLEVIEW (CBSMiami) – Test driving a car is usually a fun experience filled with anticipation as you look at your next car. But for one north Florida man, a test drive ended up with him under arrest and facing multiple charges.

According to the Ocala Star-Banner, Lloyd Edward Kraft, 67, went to test drive a 1997 Ford F-250 on Friday and gave the salesman his phone number and let them make a copy of his driver’s license. Shortly after Kraft left, the salesman realized the phone number didn’t work and the address was a vacant house.

After three hours, the car deal called police to report the missing truck. Then, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy saw the truck and held Kraft until police arrived. Kraft said he was doing some work and planned on returning it later.

Deputies said tools and lumber were in the truck when he was detained and at that point he called his ex-wife to come and pick up the items before the truck was taken away. But, that only led to more trouble for Kraft.

After checking his ex-wife’s driver’s license, deputies discovered she had a domestic violence injunction against Kraft, meaning he shouldn’t have contacted her.

Once all was said and done, Kraft face charges of grand theft auto and violation of domestic violence injunction for protection. Kraft told the Star-Banner it was an “honest mistake” and said he gave the wrong phone number because he forgot some of the digits!

