Two Suspects Jailed, One Shot After Burger King Robbery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An alleged robber, accused of targeting a family inside a Burger King restaurant Friday afternoon, didn’t have it his way. Instead, he got shot.

The robbery happened inside the Burger King located at Biscayne Boulevard and 17th Street, Miami Police said. Police arrested the alleged robber and getaway driver a few blocks away from the restaurant and say they may also be involved in another day robbery that happened earlier in the day.

Travis Trenard Harris and Ramon Smalls both face charges in connection with the robberies.

Police say it all started about 10:15 in the morning when two men stole a woman’s cell phone near 2200 Northeast 4th Avenue and drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police say Ramon Smalls was the driver of that truck and police say Smalls was the driver again during the robbery at the Burger King a few hours later. A family of three was eating lunch when police say Travis Trenard Harris went into the Burger King, pulled a gun, and stole their cell phones, but he didn’t get far before police say one of the victims pulled a his own gun and shot Harris.

“I just heard a bunch of gunshots go off. I came outside I called 911 and I saw an F-150 peel out and dip out northbound on second ave,” said Aaron Goldstein.

Police say the injured suspect got into the truck, but the truck needed gas and didn’t get very far. Surveillance video reveals the two suspects went to a nearby gas station, where police came, drew their guns and arrested them. “We were able to detain two people one of whom had been shot in the leg,” said Officer Kenia Reyes, of the Miami Police Department.

Police say Harris was taken to the hospital and arrested. He faces three counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Ramon Smalls faces a strong armed robbery charge for the morning incident and, police say, possible additional charges in connection with the robbery at the restaurant.