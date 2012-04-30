Crime Rate Increases In Broward & Miami-Dade In 2011

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Monday that Florida’s crime rate dropped nearly one percent in 2011 compared to 2010. Violent crimes statewide were down by 3.7 percent.
“Florida’s crime rate is the lowest it has been in 41 years,” stated Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We are blessed to live in a state with such dedicated law enforcement officers and prosecutors, and we must always remember the great sacrifices they make for our safety.”
While the statewide numbers declined, overall crime in Miami-Dade County increased 1.1 percent in 2011. Murders decreased slightly year over year, while rape, robbery, burglary and larceny all increased county-wide.
In the city of Miami, the crime rate, or crime rate per 100,000 people, increased 10.7 percent in 2011 from 2010. There were 68 murders, 96 rapes, 2,002 robberies, 2,683 aggravated assault and 5,141 burglaries.
The city most populous city in Miami-Dade County that saw a decrease in the crime rate was Doral, which saw the crime rate drop 35.8 percent from 2010 to 2011.
Broward County didn’t fare much better than Miami-Dade in the latest crime numbers. Overall, crime increased 3.6 percent in Broward, while the crime rate jumped 3.5 percent. Broward County’s total number of murders dropped from 63 in 2010 to 59 in 2011.
Breaking the numbers down further, Fort Lauderdale had 12 murders, 91 rapes, 771 robberies, 691 aggravated assaults, and 3,102 burglaries. Fort Lauderdale’s crime rate increased 12.7 percent.
Miramar saw a decrease in the crime rate by 18 percent while Wilton Manors saw its crime rate increase by 16.8 percent. Lauderhill recorded the most murders outside of Fort Lauderdale with nine.
Monroe County was the only county in South Florida that saw an overall decrease in both total crime and the crime rate. Monroe County’s total crime decreased by 13 percent and the crime rate dropped 8 percent.
